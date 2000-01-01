The top IT software and services for managing your network, security, communication and more at work. Handpicked by IT pros. Get updated when we feature new tools:
Smart and simple request management platform.
Internal ticketing for your teams.
Powerful SaaS application management.
Cloud phone system for your office.
Cloud access control system, replaces your keycards with your phone.
Simplified online signatures and faxing.
Software platform for managing access to your building.
A communications platform built by & for data security lovers. All chat & file transfers are encrypted end-to-end.
Password manager with teams product for companies.
Powerful online form generator with integrations and analytics.
Infrastructure monitoring and intrusion detection, supported on macOS, Linux & Windows.
Intelligent endpoint monitoring, threat detection, and protection.
Cloud-based AV & threat protection for your company’s computers, servers, and mobile devices.
EAV protection, data encryption, remote management, server security tools, and more.
Slack is a popular team communications tool.
Creates the Meeting Owl, a 360° video conferencing camera that automatically focuses on the person speaking.
Easy to configure, high-quality video conferencing service.
Create your own livestreams for meetings, conferences, special events.
Monitor activity in your Slack team
A clean & simple todo list add-on. Manage your tasks within a channel or DM.
Collaborative project management that works the way you do.
Automate your work with custom integrations & workflows across multiple apps & services.
Run your scrum meetings in Slack. Perfect for agile teams who can’t always be in the same room.
Build powerful apps in seconds.
Trello offers a simple approach to agile planning, plenty of powerful integrations built in.
Track your to-dos, plan your team’s projects, chat in real time, share files & calendars, all in a single service.
Share, sync and collaborate on all of your company files.
Project Management that integrates with Slack, to keep your whole team connected.
An open source identity & access management platform with support for SAML, OAuth2, OpenID, and 2FA.
Incorporates secure single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and access control for both cloud and on-prem applications.
2-Factor authentication that’s free & easy, so everyone can secure their accounts.
An open-source project for visualizing network data.
Wireless network monitoring tool for macOS.
Cloud-based, intuitive, modern & secure enterprise networking.
Network performance monitoring, for both your local and remote offices.
Powerful and easy-to-use, system monitoring & reporting.
Cloud-based asset management tool.
Cloud based password manager for individuals and businesses.
Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more for your business.
Intelligent SaaS optimization platform to manage software spend & usage.
Password manager and secure digital wallet.
Monitor, troubleshoot & resolve issues on your wifi network.
Meeting room scheduling & analytics tool. iBeacon integration allows for smart, automating booking.
A simple, intuitive way to manage visitors in your office.
Empower your employees by giving them control over their physical space.
Turn old Mac & PC hardware into Chromeboxes.
A cloud-based, security focused, mac management platform.
Automate the deployment & management of your infrastructure.
Identity management and access control for wireless networks, VPNs, and servers.
Automate the configuration, deployment, and standardization of your infrastructure.
Jamf Pro is a trusted name in Apple device management, both Mac & iOS.
Smart asset-tracking platform, with integrations to allow you to enable single sign-on, easily run reports, and tie assets to tickets.